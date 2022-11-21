Game Thread: Knicks at Thunder — 11/21/22

The 8-9 New York Knicks travel to Oklahoma City to take on the 7-9 Thunder. OKC’s had the Knicks number for a few years, thanks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and friends. The Knicks hope to gain some payback after losing to the Thunder last month.

The game is at 8:00 on MSG. This is Welcome to Loud City, OKC’s SB Nation site. No illegal streams, large images or GIFs. Also, and I can’t believe this has to be said, but don’t post slurs, especially against the LGBT+ community. Don’t do it, ever, and really don’t do it right after another hate crime that saw five people killed in a queer club. You’ll be flagged and banned. It’s not that hard not to be an asshole.