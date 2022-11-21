Wassup in Westchester: W-Knicks get first win of the season

The Westchester Knicks lost their first four games this season, so they were really hurting for a W. Fortunately, they had a big fourth-quarter rally in their bones Sunday in College Park, Ga. They fended off the SkyHawks, 105-97.

College Park led the game going into the final period, but the W-Knicks outscored them by 22 points in the fourth.

Remember Feron Hunt? The Knicks’ two-way player scored a career-high 29 points in the win. His line: 29 points (13-18 shooting, 3-4 from three), 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals, two turnovers.

Their other two-way player, Trevor Keels, put up 14 points (6-13 shooting, 2-5 from three), four rebounds, five assists and two turnovers.

Let’s congratulate W-Knicks head coach DeSagana Diop, who got the first win of his career. The team celebrated their coach in the locker room after the game.

The ass slap was a nice touch.

The W-Knicks will try to make it two wins in a row Tuesday.