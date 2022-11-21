Knicks 129, Thunder 119: Scenes from the preposterous shot-making of Jalen Brunson

The New York Knicks held off the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night, 129-119. They got a measure of revenge for the ass-whooping OKC laid on them two weeks ago, and they ended their big Western Conference road trip 3-2.

A few Knicks played very well in this one. Most importantly, RJ Barrett shook off his recent horrific shooting slump to drop 25 points on 10-16 shooting (3-4 from three). Immanuel Quickley also broke out of his slump with 18 points on 6-8 shooting (4-5 from three).

But the evening belonged to Jalen Brunson. The free agent point guard once again proved he is worthy of the big contract New York handed him in the offseason. Brunson led the Knicks with 34 points on 14-20 shooting to go along with 9 assists. He was dropping some dimes to cutters.

One of the most beautiful clips of the year. pic.twitter.com/gWdMkPIU7D — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) November 22, 2022

But the shot-making...my goodness. The Knicks don’t exactly run the most aesthetically pleasing offense — hell, sometimes they don’t run any offense — which means Brunson has to take matters into his own hands. And boy, did he ever!

This Thanksgiving, what are you thankful for and why is it the Knicks signing Jalen Brunson? pic.twitter.com/DkyRgMu2ER — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) November 22, 2022

Recap to come. Enjoy your evening.