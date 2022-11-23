Wassup in Westchester: W-Knicks fall on a buzzer-beater

The Westchester Knicks fell is soul-crushing fashion on Tuesday night, losing 110-108 on a three-pointer by former W-Knick Brandon Williams with 0.2 remaining.

With Westchester down one, Feron Hunt scored a layup on an out-of-bounds play with just six seconds remaining. The W-Knicks still needed a stop, though, and they wouldn’t get it. Just watch in horror at this shot from Williams.

BRANDON WILLIAMS HITS A HUGE 3⃣ FOR THE WIN!! @CPSkyhawks pic.twitter.com/47nnyWP9iT — NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 23, 2022

Hunt finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Fellow two-way contractor Trevor Keels led all scorers with 24 points and shot 6-12 from downtown-his three makes, marking a career-high.

The W-Knicks are now 1-5 on the season, though I believe this is their first home game of the schedule. Man, this is a crappy way to lose your home opener. Wasn’t Brandon Williams on the Trail Blazers Summer League squad that rolled the Knicks in the championship game? Dude loves crushing Knicks variants.

Westchester takes a break and returns to action Saturday, Nov. 26, to face the Long Island Nets