Ep. 178 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

First and foremost, I want to apologize for the audio issues with the last podcast. They have been fixed. Thank you for understanding and listening anyway. Really appreciate it!

Here is the show rundown for this week’s episode:

-The Knicks beat the Thunder to finish the west coast road swing 3-2.

-Can they navigate the injuries to keep it going?

-Trade rumors surrounding Immanuel Quickley and Derrick Rose.

-Are the Pacers and Wizards contenders or pretenders in the east?

-Are the Pelicans, Kings and Blazers contenders or pretenders in the east?

