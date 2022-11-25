Game Thread: Trail Blazers at Knicks — 11/25/22

One of three teams tied for seventh in the East takes on one of three tied for seventh in the West when the New York Knicks host the Portland Trail Blazers. It’s the Knicks’ first home game in nearly two weeks and a chance to build more momentum off their winning road trip. Portland comes in losers of four straight.

Mitchell Robinson, Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose are all listed as day-to-day. The Blazers are without Damian Lillard, who’s suffering from a strained calf, but still present a stern test. They’ll be led by veterans Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkić and Anfernee Simons, along with rookie Shaedon Sharpe, an elite athlete even in a league full of ‘em.

The game is at 7:30 on MSG. This is Blazer's Edge, Portland's SB Nation site.