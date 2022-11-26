Jalen Brunson listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with a quad contusion

The New York Knicks wasted the momentum of a 3-2 road trip by dropping a deuce on the MSG court Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. Not every Knick was pooping on the court, however. Point guard Jalen Brunson put together another standout performance, with 32 points, five rebounds and four assists. Brunson is so clearly the Knicks’ best player at this point, it’s almost ridiculous. Where would they be without him?

Hold that thought...

The guy the Knicks can least afford to lose, Jalen Brunson, didn’t practice Saturday and is questionable for Sunday vs. Grizzlies. — Peter Botte (@PeterBotte) November 26, 2022

Oh, crap. Brunson missed Saturday’s practice with a quad contusion, presumably suffered in Friday’s loss. He’s now listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at MSG against the Grizzlies. He joins fellow point guard Derrick Rose on the questionable list, along with Cam Reddish.

Injury update for tomorrow’s game.



Questionable:

Jalen Brunson (Contused right quad)

Derrick Rose (Sore right toe)

Cam Reddish (Sore right groin) pic.twitter.com/iFvZCazcXk — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 26, 2022

A quad contusion doesn’t sound like a long-term injury, thank goodness. But Brunson is so important to this team. If he misses Sunday’s game, it would be a lot to overcome, particularly against a tough (albeit injury-depleted) Grizzlies squad.

Heal up, Jalen. We need you.