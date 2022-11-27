Game Preview: Knicks vs. Grizzlies- 11/27/22

The Knicks are coming off of a heartbreaking loss to the Trail Blazers at MSG earlier this week and need a boost. However, Memphis is in town and need a response of their own. Can the Knicks answer the bell at the Garden?

It won’t be easy. The Knicks haven’t exactly been stellar at home lately. This season, New York is 4-4 at home. If you go back to last season, the Knicks are 8-12 at home in their last 20 games at the Garden.

This is something that cost the Knicks a play-in spot last season. With five of the next six games upcoming at home, New York needs to start defending the Garden if they want to get into the postseason.

Scouting Memphis

The Grizzlies and Knicks played their first game of the season against each other back on October 19, with Memphis defeating New York 115-112 in overtime. Since then, the Grizzlies have been dealing with some injuries and are currently trying to end a three-game road losing streak.

Xavier Tillman is listed as day-to-day and while other important players like Ja Morant have recently healed up. Morant has come back with a bang with 57 points in the two games he has played since returning to the lineup.

Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and others have pitched in while the team has been banged up in order to keep the train rolling down the tracks.

The Knicks have been missing a quality win against a team that is at full strength this season. This could be a huge opportunity to rectify that and get this important homestand moving in the right direction.

Prediction

It is worth noting that New York continues to deal with injuries as well. Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose are listed as questionable going into this game and now Jalen Brunson joins them with the same status. Brunson continues to sparkle in a Knicks uniform this season and would be a massive miss if he is not able to play.

History is against the Knicks going into this game as the Grizzlies have won three straight games against New York. If you add in their home struggles it will make this an uphill climb to say the least. Sprinkle in the injury concerns and this really becomes a tough ask against a top contender from the western conference.

I will pick the Grizzlies to win this one. We will need to see an extraordinary effort from the Knicks at full strength let alone a hindered squad to even make this a game. It’s the NBA so you never know, but I think the Grizzlies will get it done.

Hopefully I am wrong, but in the meantime stay with us for the thread and postgame coverage of the game tonight. It all tips off at MSG at 6p.m. See you then!