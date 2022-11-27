Wassup in Westchester: Terrible second quarter dooms W-Knicks in loss

The Westchester Knicks lost to the Long Island Nets, 119-108, on Saturday. The Nets took control of the game with a 35-14 second quarter and never looked back.

Point guard James Akinjo led the W-Knicks with 32 points on 12-21 shooting to along with 10 assists. Two way contractor Feron Hunt filled up the stat sheet with 18 points on 7-14 shooting, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and four blocks.

The major disappointment was the play of rookie Trevor Keels. The rookie second-round pick scored eight points on 4-11 shooting (0-5 from three, 0-3 from the free-throw line). He grabbed six rebounds but didn’t register a single assist. This comes on the heels of a season-high 24-point performance in Westchester’s last game.

The W-Knicks have now dropped two games in a row at home. They are 1-6 on the season, dead last in the Eastern Division. Y’all gotta pick it up, guys!