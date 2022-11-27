Grizzlies 127, Knicks 123: Scenes from the another soul-crusher at the hands of the Grizzlies

Look on the bright side, Knicks fans: At least they don’t play the Memphis Grizzlies again this season. Our guys started the young 2022-23 campaign with a painful overtime loss in Memphis. On Sunday evening, it was their turn to let the MSG faithful witness the pain first-hand. Jalen Brunson missed a pair of buckets at the end of regulation. Meanwhile, Ja Morant grabbed his own rebound — a familiar themes among Knicks opponents this season — and put back the go-ahead layup. Your final score is 127-123, Griz.

Still, there were many encouraging moments in this game...besides the final score, of course. Derrick Rose and Cam Reddish returned from injury, with Reddish proving himself quite useful against the Grizzlies once again.

Brunson paced the offense once again with another 30-point game.

And RJ Barrett rebounded from a horrific performance on Friday with a very solid 22 points on 9-18 shooting.

In the end, however, it’s just more pain for Knicks fans. Russell has the recap. Enjoy the waning hours of your holiday weekend.