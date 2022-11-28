Immanuel Quickley listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game with sore knee

The New York Knicks have had their share of bumps and bruises in recent games, and Sunday’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies was no different. This time it was guard Immanuel Quickley who left the game with an injury. IQ appeared to injure his knee early in his third-quarter stint, and never returned.

On Monday, the Knicks announced that Quickley is questionable to play in Tuesday’s clash with the Detroit Pistons.

Knicks say Immanuel Quickley (Sore right knee) is questionable for Detroit game. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) November 28, 2022

Personally, I’m of two minds as to whether or not Quickley should sit out the Detroit game. The Pistons are perhaps the worst team in the NBA, and they actually have way more injury concerns than the Knicks at the moment.

Detroit injury report for Knicks game Tuesday:



QUESTIONABLE:

Jaden Ivey

Bojan Bogdanovic

Marvin Bagley

Isaiah Stewart



OUT:

Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/378FfMvIg0 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 28, 2022

On the other other hand, this Knicks team can probably lose to anyone, and they could really use their young guard. IQ remains the team’s plus/minus champ, at a preposterous +16.9 net rating. He’s also starting to rediscover his shooting stroke, averaging 14 points on 50% shooting over his last three contests.

Will IQ play Tuesday? Will the Knicks need him? We’ll just have to wait and see.