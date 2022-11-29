NBA on TNT Preview: Two Western Conference matchups are slated for Tuesday Night

Tuesday’s TNT NBA showcase is a doubleheader of Western Conference powerhouses. The first game features two of the league’s top scorers, when the Golden State Warriors (11-10) take on the Dallas Mavericks (9-10). In game two, LA Clippers (12-9) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (11-9).

These are four playoff-caliber teams and both games should be competitive late into their fourth quarters. Expect about five hours of riveting sports television. If you plan to bet on the game, DraftKings would love your business.

Game One Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors (11-10) at Dallas Mavericks (9-10)

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 7:30 pm ET, TNT

Venue: American Airlines Center

Saddle up for a wild offensive ride in game one. Stephen Curry remains the lead Warrior with 31.4 ppg. Luka Dončić is the main Maverick with 33.1 ppg. This is an ideal game for prop bets, and you can count on both Luka and Steph to sink a couple threes each.

The Warriors haven’t lost a step since taking home their latest Larry O’Brien trophy. They still have Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green (for now). Still have Andrew Wiggins and a well-compensated Jordan Poole. Maybe not the first seed, but, barring injury, this team should be high in the playoff mix again this year.

After my Knicks lured playoff hero Jalen Brunson from the Mavs, many speculated about how Luka Dončić and company would replace his nightly contribution of 16.3 points and 4.8 assists. A second plyer hasn’t stepped up to shoulder the burden, leaving a lot on Luka’s shoulders, even for the guy with 13 30+ point games this season.

This tilt should be a shootout between Curry and Luka. The Warriors have won three straight, while the Mavs have lost four straight. I’ll probably play it safe and bet that this will be loss number five for the Mavs.

Outcome Odds

Spread: -2, -110 GSW

O/U: 227.5, -110

ML: +105, DAL

Odds up to date as of Monday evening from DraftKings Sportsbook

Game Two Details

Fixture: LA Clippers (12-9) at Portland Trail Blazers (11-9)

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 10:00 pm ET, TNT

Venue: Moda Center

The Clippers are a tough team to beat with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are playing. Tonight, they probably won’t be: George is definitely out and Kawhi is questionable. The Clips will have Ivica Zubac, however, who got a double-double with 31 points and 29 rebounds versus the Pacers on Sunday. Who needs Kawhi?

I didn’t see Damian Lillard on the injury report, so assume that he’s good to go. The Blazers also have Anfernee Simons, who has averaged 23.2 points, 4.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 18 games this season, and Jerami Grant, who’s averaging 21.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 19 games this season. Those guys can ball, and I’m still smarting from their recent defeat of the Knicks.

I expect a mostly-healthy Blazers team to rise victoriously. But double-check the starters before you bet! If Leonard suits up, that’s a different story.

Outcome Odds

Spread: +3.5, -110 LAC

O/U: 214, -110

ML: +140, LAC

Odds up to date as of Monday evening from DraftKings Sportsbook