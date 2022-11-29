Knicks waive Feron Hunt, sign DaQuan Jeffries

Earlier today, the Knicks announced that they had waived Feron Hunt. The 23 year-old wing, who’d yet to play in a game this season, made his NBA debut earlier this year when he played two games for the Knicks in April and recorded one rebound, one assist, and one steal in eight minutes. While he’ll no longer be in New York, there is still a chance he signs with the Westchester Knicks.

Additionally, the team also announced the singing of 6’5” shooting guard DaQuan Jeffries to a two-way contract. Jeffries had signed a training camp deal with the Knicks during the offseason and later joined their G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks (where he scored 19 points, grabbed six rebounds and recorded two blocks in his lone game there), before being waived before the beginning of the NBA season. Over his 47-game NBA career, Jeffries has averaged 3.8 PPG, 1.9 RPG, and .6 APG in 13.7 MPG.

The Knicks are in the midst of a disappointing season and are headed by a coach who has historically kept his rotations very short and tight due to his reliance on proven veterans so it may be a while before we get to see Jeffries in action.