Knicks 140, Pistons 110: Scenes from Julius Randle and Quentin Grimes on the warpath

By Joe Flynn
NBA: New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks stomped a mudhole in the Detroit Pistons collective asses Tuesday night en route to an easy 140-110 victory. The game was actually annoyingly close for a while in the first half despite New York scoring 40 points in the opening frame. The woeful, undermanned Pistons kept pace with them for a while, however, thanks to some truly lackluster defense.

Fortunately, the Knicks’ much-maligned starting lineup came to play tonight, led by birthday boy Julius Randle’s 36 points. Randle had the three-ball working early, hitting 3-4 from beyond the arc in the first few minutes. Randle had 26 points at the half and didn’t need to play in the fourth.

Perhaps the most welcome revelation of the evening, though, was the reemergence of Quentin Grimes’ jumper. Grimes has had one Achilles heel coming into tonight’s game: he once-reliable three-point shot had been shaky. But Grimes hit his from three triples of the evening on his way to a 16-point game.

Good game! Recap to come.

