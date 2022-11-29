Knicks 140, Pistons 110: Scenes from Julius Randle and Quentin Grimes on the warpath

The New York Knicks stomped a mudhole in the Detroit Pistons collective asses Tuesday night en route to an easy 140-110 victory. The game was actually annoyingly close for a while in the first half despite New York scoring 40 points in the opening frame. The woeful, undermanned Pistons kept pace with them for a while, however, thanks to some truly lackluster defense.

Fortunately, the Knicks’ much-maligned starting lineup came to play tonight, led by birthday boy Julius Randle’s 36 points. Randle had the three-ball working early, hitting 3-4 from beyond the arc in the first few minutes. Randle had 26 points at the half and didn’t need to play in the fourth.

birthday behavior @J30_RANDLE



26 PTS | 6 3PT pic.twitter.com/YrbvBtHFNV — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 30, 2022

Perhaps the most welcome revelation of the evening, though, was the reemergence of Quentin Grimes’ jumper. Grimes has had one Achilles heel coming into tonight’s game: he once-reliable three-point shot had been shaky. But Grimes hit his from three triples of the evening on his way to a 16-point game.

Quentin Grimes had his best offensive game of the season tonight:



28 minutes

16 points

6 rebounds

2 assists

2 steals

86/75/100 splits

+37 (team high)



Looks like he got his shot back, excited to see how he plays going forward. pic.twitter.com/WbGKJ8NMHf — Teg (@IQfor3) November 30, 2022

Good game! Recap to come.