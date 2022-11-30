Game Thread: Bucks at Knicks — 11/30/22

The NBA’s arguably best team meets our inarguable favorites when the Milwaukee Bucks face the New York Knicks tonight at Madison Square Garden. The Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Knicks have Julius Randle. I have a lot of student loan debt I’ll never pay off, so I’ll say both teams can be proud of their power forwards. Not the worst way to move through life.

The broadcast is at 7:30 PM on MSG. This is Brew Hoop, where many lovely Bucks fans gather in community. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in this thread. Be kind to one another, now and always. Go Knicks!