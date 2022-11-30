Bucks 109, Knicks 103: Scenes from a dagger from a Ted Cruz lookalike

The Knicks have now lost their last three home games by a combined 12 points. What can you even say at this point? Was Wednesday night’s 109-103 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks the worst of the bunch? Let me put it this way: I’ve had kidney stones three times in my life. I could rank them by the amount of pain I was in at the time, but why would I?

Let’s just stick with the ending. The Knicks trailed for most of the fourth quarter, but had a chance to tie late as Mitchell Robinson went to the free throw line after Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out. No Giannis? That was good! Mitch made the first free throw. That was better! He predictably missed the second, but grabbed the rebound, and Jalen Brunson was fouled. That was best! Brunson came into the game shooting 90.1% from the foul line.

Of course, these are the Knicks, so he shot 1-4 tonight, missing one of two in this case. The Knicks were tied, but Milwaukee had the ball. And who did they turn to with Giannis fouled out and Khris Middleton out with an injury? Was it Jrue Holiday? LOL, I wish! Instead, it was that scumbag Grayson Allen who ripped their hearts out with a three.

The Knicks still had the ball with plenty of time left, but RJ Barrett — who was very good throughout most of this game, mind you — decided he was going to take a three off the dribble. It clanged hard off the back iron, and Milwaukee grabbed the rebound. They hit their free throws, of course, and the game was over.

Recap to come.