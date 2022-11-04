Ep. 175 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

Here is the show rundown:
-After winning three straight games, the Knicks lose three straight games.
-Are the Knicks just not good enough to compete with the top teams?
-How can the Knicks avoid the one bad quarter in games?
-Kyrie Irving’s controversial comments surrounding antisemitic content he was posting (dare I say promoting)
-The NBA finally weighs in on Kyrie’s response to his posts.
-The Nets look to be hiring Ime Udoka and Ben Simmons is hurt.
