Here is the show rundown:

-After winning three straight games, the Knicks lose three straight games.

-Are the Knicks just not good enough to compete with the top teams?

-How can the Knicks avoid the one bad quarter in games?

-Kyrie Irving’s controversial comments surrounding antisemitic content he was posting (dare I say promoting)

-The NBA finally weighs in on Kyrie’s response to his posts.

-The Nets look to be hiring Ime Udoka and Ben Simmons is hurt.

Ep. 175 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

