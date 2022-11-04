Game Thread: Knicks at 76ers - 11/04/22

The New York Knicks visit the Philadelphia 76ers in your Friday night match-up. The Knicks have lost three in a row and sorely need defensive help on the perimeter. Lo and behold, head coach Tom Thibodeau has hinted that Quentin Grimes, considered the team’s best defender, might actually start at shooting guard. Rejoice, unwashed masses!

Game is at 7:00 on MSG. Liberty Ballers has your Sixers coverage.