Knicks 106, 76ers 104: Scenes from the wackiest win of the season

The New York Knicks came back from a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 106-104 on Friday night in Philly. It was their first road win of the young season.

Yes, the Sixers were missing their two best players in Joel Embiid and James Harden. Yes, they probably annihilate this Knicks team if either of those guys played. But a win is a win, and this one featured some wild rotations from the normally straight-laced Tom Thibodeau.

It began from the opening tip, when Thibs replaced Evan Fournier with Quentin Grimes in the starting lineup. Grimes didn’t do too much, but this was his first serious game action of the regular season, so we’ll let that slide. The real revelation was the play of Cam Reddish, who scored 11 points on 4-4 shooting and played some critical defense in both halves.

And if you’ve been waiting to see a frontcourt of Julius Randle and Obi Toppin, you were in luck tonight! Down 12 and out of options (and facing an undersized Philly frontcourt without Embiid), Thibs finally tried his two power forwards together. It worked beautifully, as Obi hit a pair of massive threes to propel the Knicks to the lead.

Notice Randle with the assist. He also had a big rebound and four crucial free throws.

Good win. Recap to come.