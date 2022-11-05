Celtics 133, Knicks 118: Scenes from a historical (the bad kind) evening

The New York Knicks played a decent game — offensively, at least — but “decent” isn’t going to cut it against the Boston Celtics. This is especially true when those wretched green bastards are unconscious from beyond the arc.

The Celtics shot a preposterous 27-51 from three in this one. It was the most threes in Celtics history. Personally, I hate losing to the Celtics. And I certainly hate giving up record-breaking performances while losing to the Boston Celtics.

It wasn’t all bad, however. The “Big 3” of Jalen Brunson (22 points, 10 assists), RJ Barrett (27 points) and Julius Randle (29 points) all put up big numbers, even though all three were a net negative on the evening. Interestingly enough, the two other starters, Isaiah Hartenstein (plus-7) and Cam Reddish (plus-4) both had positive on/off ratings in big minutes. But the bench, spearheaded now (in the wrong direction) by Evan Fournier, was awful. Cam didn’t shoot well (1-6 for 4 points), but with Quentin Grimes’ foot acting up again, you’d have to think Thibs will keep starting him after tonight. The real question is what to do with Fournier, who has tanked the bench in two straight games.

Recap to come.