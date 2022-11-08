Knicks 120, Timberwolves 107: Scenes from an early three-point barrage

The New York Knicks defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night, 120-107. It was a late game (9:15 PM Eastern start), but don’t fret: If you fell asleep in the first half, you missed most of the good stuff.

The Knicks and Wolves went back-and-forth for much of the first quarter, as the threes were flying fast and furious. Julius Randle alone accounted for five triples in the first quarter en route to a career high-tying eight on the evening, 31 points in all.

The bench, which had been struggling of late, really put the screws to Minnesota in the second quarter, and the Knicks led by 24 points at the half. The Wolves kiiiiinda made a game of it in the final two quarters, though that team looks like they mostly don’t have a pulse at the moment. They never got the deficit back down to single-digits.

Recap tomorrow morning. Have a good night!