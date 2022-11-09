SLAM Magazine to release New York Knicks Collector’s Issue with KITH

With the two outlets hailing from New York City, this was destined from the minute both brands graced this Earth: SLAM & Kith are joining forces to bring you a special collector’s issue of the magazine covering the “past, present, and future of the New York Knicks.”

SLAM released the news ahead of Wednesday’s 217th Battle of the Boroughs taking place at the Barclays Center.

As stated in the press release, this mag comes, “...to celebrate [the] ongoing partnership with the New York Knicks” that both Kith and SLAM have inked with the Orange and Blue.

Kith had already announced an upcoming drop with a new apparel collection hitting the streets next Saturday, Nov. 12, and SLAM is now joining the effort by dropping a special magazine that includes, “...a selection of [SLAM] favorite Knicks stories from the SLAM archives,” along with “...a story on [the NYK] and this year’s team.” The magazine, “...also includes an interview with Fieg about his new role and what it entails.”

Aaron “Ronnie” Fieg, Jamacia, Queens-born and raised, is the owner and mastermind behind the fashion brand Kith. Last year, he aligned the stars for the LOX+NYK collab releasing the freestyle above.

Now, at the start of the 2022-23 season, Kith keeps dropping fire and releasing hits with the newly announced collection.

Raekwon & Ghostface Killah - 3/3 pic.twitter.com/mVRUo3u2ZA — Ronnie Fieg (@RonnieFieg) November 7, 2022

Time for Raekwon & Ghostface Killah at the mic for the promo. On its website, Kith’s own press release about the collection states that “we worked with the Knicks to create an apparel collection inspired by our hometown team.”

“The campaign features Raekwon & Ghostface Killah at center-court of the iconic Madison Square Garden,” adding that “the collection releases this Saturday at all Kith shops, 11AM EST on Kith.com, 11AM CET on EU.Kith.com & the Kith App.”

The collection now officially includes an extra item, that being the Collector’s Issue of SLAM which will be available at the same time in the same places and also over SLAMGoods.com.

Ronnie Fieg took to his own IG a few days ago announcing this upcoming collection of Knicks+Kith items. Fieg said that he was “proud to announce” the collection and collaboration with “his hometown team, the New York Knicks.”

Ronnie Fieg/Kith on IG: “proud to announce our upcoming 3d collection with my hometown team, the NY Knicks…images & stories that serve as the moodboard…memories of that [99] season…wanted to capture with our new City Edition uniform design, & Kith for the NY Knicks Collection” pic.twitter.com/5jUvYEVztk — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 2, 2022

Feig also made it clear that, “...it is an honor to have designed the Knicks City Edition uniforms,” that the franchise has been wearing for two seasons now. He also revealed that he was inspired by the 1998-99 Knicks when designing those uniforms and the whole NYK collections he’s put together of late.

Fieg closed his IG post writing that “...[the 98-99 Knicks] became the first, and still only, eighth seed to make it to the NBA Finals.” He added that, “...the memories of that season have lived with me ever since,” before wrapping it all up by saying that, “...those feelings are what I wanted to capture with our new City Edition uniform design and our Kith for the New York Knicks Collection.”