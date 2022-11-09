Nets 112, Knicks 85: Scenes from an abomination in Brooklyn

The Knicks will probably never beat the Brooklyn Nets during the Kevin Durant Era. I’ve come to accept that fact. The Nets may be an off-court disgrace, but Durant is way too good. What’s worse, he absolutely delights in sticking it to Knicks fans. Personally, I believe he was delusional enough to believe the majority of New York fans would embrace him on the Nets. When that didn’t happen, he became bitter as hell. And he’s been taking it out on the Knicks ever since.

Even by the standards of this so-called rivalry, however, Wednesday night’s loss was pathetic. The players didn’t compete on any level. I take that back: Svi Mykhailiuk hit a pair of threes in 3:13 of garbage time. Screw it: I say start Svi on Friday! It can’t be any worse than what we just witnessed.

Recap to come. Poop.