Knicks 112, Kings 99: Scenes from the kids are alright

Well, this was a wacky game. If you look at the box score, this appears to be a fairly comfortable win for our New York Knicks. They led by double digits pretty much from the first quarter onward. But two things made this game a hectic and ultimate inspiring win. First, Julius Randle, who was dominating his old foe Domantas Sabonis to the tune of 27 first-half points, lost his cool in the third quarter and got himself ejected. Then, early in the fourth quarter, Jalen Brunson limped off to the locker room when Davion Mitchell appeared to land on his ankle. Uh oh.

With the big-name vets out, Thibs turned to RJ Barrett and the perimeter trio of Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride. They didn’t shoot the ball particularly well — a combined 8-25 from the three — but they stayed cool under pressure and kept the Kings at bay.

BLOCKED BY BARRETT AND IQ WITH THE SCOOP ON THE OTHER END!! pic.twitter.com/8xGCHSsdof — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) December 12, 2022

As long as Brunson is OK, this was a tremendous win. Recap to come.