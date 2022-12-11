 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jalen Brunson exited Sunday’s game with a sprained ankle

Will he miss time?

By Joe Flynn
/ new
NBA: Sacramento Kings at New York Knicks John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks beat the Sacramento Kings, 112-99, on Sunday night at MSG. Unfortunately, the victory came at a price. Starting point guard Jalen Brunson went down early in the fourth quarter when Kings guard Davion Mitchell landed on his ankle. Brunson limped to the locker room and wouldn’t play again.

After the game, head coach Tom Thibodeau confirmed that Brunson suffered a sprained ankle.

It has been a rough few weeks from Brunson’s health. Even though he has yet to miss a game this season, he has had his share of nicks and bruises. He nearly missed a game with a quad contusion. He also went down hard in the first quarter on Sunday, but stayed in the game.

Coincidentally, Brunson was having his best game, at least statistically, of the Knicks’ recent four-game winning streak. At the time he went down, Brunson had 18 points on 7-14 shooting, three rebounds and three assists.

If Brunson should miss time, the big question is which guard will step up to replace him. Derrick Rose is out of the rotation, so it will probably be Immanuel Quickley or Miles McBride. Quickley wasn’t in the mood to discuss the starting PG spot after the game, however.

Get well soon, Jalen. We need you point guarding!

More From Posting and Toasting

Loading comments...