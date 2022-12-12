REPORT: Los Angeles Lakers are considering Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish.

In today’s Shams’ Inside Pass column, Shams Charania of the Athletic reported that the Los Angeles Lakers have “discussed concepts involving New York’s Cam Reddish and Evan Fournier.” After a woeful start to the season, the Lakers have righted their ship and are now keen to add shooting to their roster. There’s a good chance that Fournier’s colors will soon change from orange and blue to purple and gold. (Article is paywalled)

The 30-year-old Fournier is due to collect $18 M this season and $18.86 M next year. He drilled a career-high 241 three-pointers last season—breaking John Starks’ Knickerbocker record—but started the 2022-23 campaign flat and remained a defensive liability. He was relegated to the bench on November 15 and hasn’t been unglued from the pine since. This season, before his demotion, he averaged 6.9 points and 1.7 assists through 13 games. He’s a career 38% shooter from beyond the arc.

Also on L.A.’s radar is Bojan Bogdanović, a sharpshooting forward currently employed by the Detroit Pistons. Between Fournier and Bogie, I’d pick the latter; for the Knicks’ sake, let’s hope the Lakers feel differently, or that one of the “roughly a dozen” other interested teams snag the 33-year-old Bojan first. Shams reports that there’s also a chance that Detroit decides to keep him after all, because he brings positive veteran leadership to a very young locker room. Good thinking, Detroit!

Cam Reddish is a talented wing and still only 23 years old. He was the odd-wing out in with Atlanta, the team that drafted him 10th in 2019, and it’s the same story in New York, too. When given starter’s minutes this season, he proved himself to be an asset on both ends; however, he fell back into a reserve role when Quentin Grimes became healthy again, and then fell out of favor altogether.

Cam has averaged 8.4 points, 1.6 boards, and one assist in 21.9 minutes this season. He hit a season-high of 26 points in a game last November and proved to be a good defender when interested. Pairing up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis for a fresh start in Los Angeles could be just the ticket. The Lakers have two first-round picks (2027, 2029) available for trade, and may still be looking to part with Russell Westbrook—although his play has much improved as a sixth-man in L.A.

Cam is due for a contract next off-season, which must factor into any trade considerations. The Knicks—and especially coach Tom Thibodeau—no longer seem interested in his services. It’s most logical to unload him now, rather than losing him for nothing next summer. Then again, with Obi Toppin nursing a leg fracture and Jalen Brunson possibly missing time with an ankle sprain sustained on Sunday, New York might need to hang onto Reddish a little longer than they had expected. Oh, the drama. Stay tuned.