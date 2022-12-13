NBA on TNT Preview: Two notable matchups are slated for Tuesday Night

Tuesday’s TNT doubleheader is less than 24 hours away. There are two excellent games on the docket with the NBA champion Golden State Warriors (14-13) taking on the Milwaukee Bucks (19-7), and then the red hot Boston Celtics (21-7) challenging the Los Angeles Lakers (11-15).

These double-headers are always a star-studded affair, and tonight’s no exception. Giannis and Steph? LeBron and Tatum? Expect about five hours of riveting sports television. If you plan to bet on the game, DraftKings would love your business.

Game One Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors (14-13) at Milwaukee Bucks (19-7)

Date and Time: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 7:30 pm ET, TNT

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo square off in the first game on tonight’s card. If you like buckets, you’re in luck. The Greek Freak is the league’s second-ranked scorer with 31.1 per points per contest, and Del Curry’s kid is fourth with 30 per outing.

Milwaukee is 12-3 at home and Golden State is an astonishing 2-11 on the road. Seriously, 2-for-11. Bet against Golden State in this one. While you’re at it, you might consider picking Jrue Holiday to score more than 14, since he’s averaged 14.4 over his last ten contests. This is also a great game for prop bets, and I’d look to do something along the lines of Curry for a combined 40+ of points and assists.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Bucks -4.5, -110

O/U: 231.5

Warriors ML: +155

Game Two Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics (21-7) at Los Angeles Lakers (11-15)

Date and Time: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 10:00 pm ET, TNT

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Game two is a clash of aging titans versus new guard. LeBron James and Anthony Davis versus Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown is must-see TV. Tatum is Boston’s leading scorer with 30 points per game; Davis tops the Lakers with 27.7. Boston will be playing the second of a back-to-back in LA, having lost to the Clippers last night.

The Celts are 10-5 on the road, while the Lakers are 6-6 at home. L.A. ranks second in the league for pace and score 114.8 points per game. Boston scores a league-high 120.3 points per game and ranks 10th for defense. These two teams should combine for over 130 points tonight, but bet what you feel, baby.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Boston -3.5, -110

O/U: 233.5

Lakers ML: +140

Odds up to date as of Monday evening from DraftKings Sportsbook