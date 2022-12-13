 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jalen Brunson listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game with a foot contusion

Get well soon.

By Joe Flynn
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson appeared to injure his ankle in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win over the Sacramento Kings. He limped to the locker room after Kings guard Davion Mitchell fell on his leg, and he didn’t return to the game.

On Tuesday, head coach Tom Thibodeau provided us with an update on Brunson’s injury, which isn’t a sprained ankle, but a foot contusion.

Brunson didn’t practice on Tuesday, and the Knicks have listed him as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Bulls.

Knicks Twitter was abuzz during the evening thanks to this photo of Brunson in a walking boot at the Knicks’ Christmas party.

I’m no doctor, so I have no idea if a foot contusion is better or worse than an ankle sprain. Either way, the Knicks should really consider giving Brunson some time to rest that injury. He has also been nursing a quad contusion. The dude is just banged up in general. Let him rest, Thibs!

