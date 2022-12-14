 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Knicks 128, Bulls 120 (OT): Scenes from the offense’s much-appreciated overtime revival

Brunson and Grimes shot the Knicks to victory in OT.

By Joe Flynn
NBA: New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks took command in overtime and beat the Bulls in Chicago, 128-120, on Wednesday night.

This is just a postgame thread, so I don’t want to talk about the brutal end of regulation — let’s just say it was a cavalcade of DeMar DeRozan free throws and terrible Julius Randle decisions on offense.

But the Knicks are clearly better than the Bulls, and once they figured out who should have the ball in his hands in the clutch (hint: it’s Jalen Brunson), they handled Chicago fairly convincingly in bonus time.

It started with the defense. RJ Barrett fouled out in regulation trying to guard DeRozan. He did a pretty good job, I thought — several of those fouls were a bit dubious. Anyway, Quentin Grimes switched onto DeRozan and gave him the business in overtime.

The Bulls also tried to go to Nikola Vucevic, who was excellent in this game. However, Mitchell Robinson got the job done when it mattered.

On offense, Brunson took over primary ball-handling duties for Randle. Julius did (finally) throw a quality pass to Grimes for a massive three.

And Brunson put the game away with this humiliation of Alex Caruso.

Recap to come. Good OT.

