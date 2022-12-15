The Knicks front office reportedly targeted Eric Gordon in trade talks

The Knicks have been linked to many trades lately, and the rumors won’t be stopping anytime soon, as they have multiple notable players (Evan Fournier, Derek Rose, Cam Reddish) readily available for the right deal. Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon is the latest player to be linked to the Knicks. While no deal seems to imminent, Yahoo’s Jake Fischer reported that the Rockets shooting guard was one of the team’s early targets. Houston currently appear to be in no hurry to find a deal for Gordon, who should have multiple suitors due to his ability to knock down threes and create with the ball in his hands.

On the Knicks’ front, it currently makes little sense to go after Gordon. Yes, the veteran guard is a solid player who could help out with the Knicks’ outside shooting woes, and would gives them someone who has plenty of playoff experience. And, interesting to note, he did also just sign with CAA Sports (Leon Rose’s former agency) in October. That being said, Gordon is an aging player — he’ll turn 34 this month — who isn’t a great defender and doesn’t fit the Knicks’ timeline.

Maybe, just maybe, if Houston were to lower their asking price for him, then it’d make a bit more sense. But the Rockets have been consistent in asking for a first-round pick for him. It’s just hard to justify sending one away for him at the moment. This one does come as a bit of a head-scratcher, but it still shouldn’t come as a surprise. The Knicks will most likely remain in trade rumors for the next few weeks as the front office looks to remain active and explore all options.