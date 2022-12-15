Will Quentin Grimes average more than 10 points per game by the end of the season?

Quentin Grimes Fever has taken over the Tri-State Area. The second-year guard has electrified the Knicks rotation since being inserted into the starting lineup. The quintet of Grimes, Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson, is up to 383 possessions and 12 games played this season. In that time the lineup has a net rating of +9.2, scoring 121.4 points per 100, and allowing 112.2 points per 100. The Knicks are 8-4 when they start.

While Grimes is known for his lockdown defense, his scoring is also trending upward. He only averages 7.4 points per game on the season, but he’s up to 9.5 PPG as a starter, and 11.4 PPG over his last eight games. He’s shooting an impressive 47.7% from the field. His three-point shooting is also trending upward — 34.9%, which ranks second to Obi Toppin among Knicks regulars. He shot 38.1% from three as a rookie, so that number should certainly go up.

And so I posit a question to you, dear readers: Will Grimes average 10 PPG by the end of the season? Sure, it’s an arbitrary number, but it would certainly demonstrate his impact as fourth-option on offense. He plays most of his minutes alongside three high-usage scorers in Brunson, Randle and Barrett. But he is the team’s best outside shooting threat, and he damn good at cutting and attacking close-outs for buckets at the rim.

So what do you think, friends? Let your voice be heard!