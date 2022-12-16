Ep. 181 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

Here is the show rundown:
-The Knicks have won have straight games. Have they turned a corner?
-Quentin Grimes is starting to show why the Knicks drafted him.
-Can the Suns navigate through this rough patch?
-Can the Lakers stop Lakering in enough time to make the play in?
-Are the Wizards playing themselves out of the postseason conversation?
