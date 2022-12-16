Knicks 114, Bulls 91: Scenes from a sequel even better than the original

The Chicago Bulls are not good at the moment. For us children of the 1990s, however, that doesn’t matter. Beating the Bulls will always be fun. And the Knicks absolutely stomped the Bulls in the second half en route to a 114-91 victory.

After needing overtime to defeat Chicago on Wednesday, the Knicks smacked the Bulls around for the final three quarters.

The backcourt duo of Jalen Brunson (22 points, 6-9 from three) and Quentin Grimes (22 points, 5-9 from three) lit up Chicago from beyond the arc.

Grimes with ANOTHER three!



He has 15 points in the first half pic.twitter.com/wf4dk47dwB — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) December 17, 2022

The defense was on point in the fourth. Watch Jericho Sims shut down guard Alex Caruso, then Miles McBride picking off the pass and taking it in for the layup.

RJ Barrett (game-high 27 points) struggled in the first half with his shooting, but absolutely lit it up after halftime.

too easy for RJ with the RIGHT hand pic.twitter.com/nZDkhtNRv2 — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) December 17, 2022

The Knicks led by 30 in the fourth, and since this is their last game of the season in Chicago, Thibs indulged the Windy City faithful by playing Derrick Rose.

Class act move by Tom Thibodeau inserting Derrick Rose in at Chicago.



I’m not crying, you are pic.twitter.com/6vRXsOFCPu — Big Knick Energy (@BigKnickEnergy_) December 17, 2022

Great game! I’m a bit under the weather at the moment, so I’ll get the recap tomorrow. Have a good evening.