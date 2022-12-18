Game Thread: Knicks at Pacers - 12/18/22

The New York Knicks (16-13) are in Indiana this evening to face the Pacers (15-15) at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The defensively-minded ‘Bockers dominated on Friday night in Chicago to collect their sixth consecutive victory. Against a reeling Pacers squad, I daresay the odds are good for seven, brothers and sisters.
It’s an 5:00 PM EST tip-off on MSG. Game thread here. This is Indy Cornrows. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Please be cool. Go the Knicks!
Loading comments...