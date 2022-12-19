2022 World Cup Final: Pablo Prigioni defeats Evan Fournier

I didn’t watch the 2022 World Cup Final on Sunday, because I’m a chauvinist American pig and I wanted to take a nap before a far bigger sporting event: the Knicks-Pacers game. But I heard it was a big deal, and I consider Posting and Toasting to be an all-inclusive site for sports fans, so let’s break down what happened.

It appears France was the loser. I know this because Knicks guard Evan Fournier, who is French, watched the game with some of his teammates.

Even in the loss, Fournier declared that he is still proud to be French.

Fier d’être français

Man, it’s been a rough few months for Evan. France came up just short in EuroBasket this summer, then he lost his spot in the Knicks rotation, and now this soccer thing. He’s a good dude. I feel for him.

But then I immediately turned to revel in the joy of one of the greatest Knicks of the 21st century and the man I wish were my father, Pablo Prigioni. Pablo is currently working as an assistant coach with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he watched Argentina’s victory with his son. Later, he showed his national pride by revealing an Argentina shirt in a sideline interview during the Wolves’ win over the Chicago Bulls.

Congratulations to Pablo, and to anyone else who is famous in Argentina. Personally, I only know of Pablo. Let’s go Knicks!