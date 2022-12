Here is the show rundown:

-The Knicks have lost six of their last seven games at MSG.

-Are the Knicks just not of the same level or can they start to beat the better teams?

-Can anyone keep up with the Celtics and Suns?

-Are the Pelicans western conference title contenders?

