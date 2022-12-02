Wassup in Westchester: Miles McBride and Jericho Sims join W-Knicks in easy win

The Knicks front office made second-year players Miles McBride and Jericho Sims available to their G League affiliate for Thursday’s game. It was a big moment for the floundering 2-7 Westchester Knicks, who haven’t had much to celebrate so far this season.

Deuce and Jericho are both legitimate NBA contributors who have struggled to find playing time in the Knicks’ crowded rotation. You could even argue that Sims might be the team’s second-best center, and the only reason he isn’t playing is that Isaiah Hartenstein is a veteran who just signed a free agent deal.

As you would expect, the arrival of these two young studs provided a boost to the W-Knicks, who obliterated the College Park SkyHawks, 141-100. McBride paced the W-Knicks with 25 points on 8-14 shooting (5-8 from three) to go along with six assists. Sims scored 20 points on 8-9 shooting while hauling in seven rebounds and blocking three shots.

Now behold the majesty of Deuce and Jericho on film!

I’m not sure what else to say about this game except that it’s another clear example of Deuce and Jericho being too good for this level. But they need to get game reps in somewhere. This’ll do, for now.