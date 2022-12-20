NBA on TNT Preview: Two terrific matchups are slated for Tuesday Night

Tuesday’s TNT doubleheader is less than 24 hours away, so make sure you’ve lined up your snacks and beverages, basketball fans. There are two exciting games on the docket, starting with the NBA champion Golden State Warriors (15-16) at the New York Knicks (17-13)—the Knicks on TNT for once!—and then the Memphis Grizzlies (19-10) will scuffle with the Denver Nuggets (18-11).

Both games should be competitive late into their fourth quarters. Expect about five hours of riveting sports television. If you plan to bet on the game, DraftKings would love your business.

Game One Details

Fixture: The Golden State Warriors (15-16) at New York Knicks (17-13)

Date and Time: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 7:30 pm ET, TNT

Venue: Madison Square Garden, Manhattan, NY.

In TNT’s first game tonight, the Golden State Warriors (15-16, 11th in the Western Conference) will travel to New York to face the Knicks (17-13, 6th in the Eastern Conference). The Knicks have won seven-straight games and return home after a triumphant mid-west trip. The Warriors are coming off a win against the Toronto Raptors, where Jordan Poole scored 43 points.

The Knicks have a 7-7 record at home and lead the Eastern Conference with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game, led by Mitchell Robinson’s average of 4.2. Their Sunday victory notwithstanding, the Warriors have struggled on the road to the tune of 3-and-14.

This will be the second time these teams have faced each other this season, with the Warriors winning the previous matchup 111-101 on November 19th. The Knicks will be led by Julius Randle, who is averaging 22.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, while Jalen Brunson has averaged 21.4 points over the past 10 games for New York.

I will have a proper preview of this game elsewhere on Posting and Toasting. As for betting…in Brunson we trust. I’d put ten cents on a combo of points, rebounds, and assists for him tonight. That’s what High Roller Russ bets, folks: straight dimes.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Knicks -4; O/U: 224; Warriors ML: +155

Game Two Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies (19-10) at Denver Nuggets (18-11)

Date and Time: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 10:00 pm ET, TNT

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

In tonight’s second game, the Memphis Grizzlies, who currently hold first place in the Western Conference, will face off against the third-place Denver Nuggets.

In their last game, the Nuggets defeated the Charlotte Hornets thanks to 40 points from Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets are 14-7 against Western Conference teams.

The Grizzlies are the league’s sixth-highest-scoring team with 116.2 points per game, and they surrender an average of 111.4. They’re the NBA’s eighth-fastest team and have the fifth-best defensive rating of 109.9. Denver’s no slouch, but they’ll have their work cut out for them.

Ja Morant leads the Grizz with 26.7 points and 7.7 assists per outing. Jokic tops the Nuggets with an average of 25.2 points and 10.9 rebounds. Jamal Murray has also performed well for Denver, averaging 15.9 points and 3.5 boards in the past 10 games.

Memphis probably wins this one, but I might place a prop bet on Jokic.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Grizzlies -1.5; O/U: 233.5; Nuggets ML: +100

Odds up to date as of Monday evening from DraftKings Sportsbook