The Knicks reportedly asked the Raptors about OG Anunoby prior to current win streak

Everything seems to be hunky-dory in Knicksland these days. The Knicks have won seven straight games. They’ve catapulted themselves into sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

But it wasn’t that long ago that the franchise seemed teetering on the edge of the abyss. Prior to the win streak, it seemed as if big changes would be need to be made. With that in mind, perhaps it isn’t surprising that Ian Begley reported on Tuesday that the front office had contacted the Toronto Raptors to inquire about their young wing, OG Anunoby.

Before this most recent winning streak, someone from the club reached out to the Toronto Raptors to ask about trading for OG Anunoby. That’s a trade that would come at a significant cost — it’s not a move you make unless you know you have to shake up your roster.

Anunoby is a great player — he’s averaging 18.7 PPG and is considered one of the game’s elite defenders. What would an OG trade cost? A whole bunch, according to Zach Lowe.

“The entire league wants OG Anunoby. Everybody wants OG Anunoby. If he ever gets traded, the price and picks are going to surprise people because it might be on par almost with what the Cavs gave up for Donovan Mitchell”



It seems weird to say, considering his talent, but there’s not much of a spot for Anunoby on the team at the moment. They could trade RJ Barrett, but he has that new contract extension, and I doubt a maybe-ready-to-tank Raptors team would want him. Would the Knicks include Quentin Grimes plus a bunch of firsts? They didn’t want to do it for Donovan Mitchell, so I doubt it.

Let us just take this news as an opportunity to bask in the idea that the Knicks are pretty good right now, and they don’t need to make huge changes, unless a legit star is involved.