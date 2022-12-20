Knicks 132, Warriors 94: Scenes from a huge dub over the Dubs

The Knicks defeated the defending-champion Golden State Warriors, 132-94, at MSG on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to eight games.

New York led this game from start to finish, and it was ball movement and team basketball on the offensive end that sparked the early advantage.

Quentin Grimes Makes the Right Plays™️ pic.twitter.com/C7yoND4nAE — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) December 21, 2022

I ❤️ team basketball pic.twitter.com/asDMdUDYz3 — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) December 21, 2022

Immanuel Quickley led the Knicks with 22 points off the bench, and six players for the hosts were in double figures. Jalen Brunson wasn’t far behind with 21 points, and 16 of them came in the first half.

16 PTS at the half for JB1️⃣1️⃣



16 PTS at the half for JB1️⃣1️⃣

And plays like this one have Knicks fans thinking All-Star Game for Brunson.

Let this man do brain surgery in the paint pic.twitter.com/HabrHyk5wu — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) December 21, 2022

Big shots from Quentin Grimes and Quickley made this a laugher going into the fourth quarter.

Best 3pt shooter in the building tbh pic.twitter.com/c9qeokI2yx — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) December 21, 2022

IQ 4/4 from 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/PzF4C0xkKF — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) December 21, 2022

Even the bench dominated as the Knicks outscored Golden State 32-13 in the fourth quarter and put some finishing touches on an MSG masterpiece.

iHART RUN THAT ISH pic.twitter.com/7uBj5BbnUY — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) December 21, 2022

The Knicks will look to extended their winning streak to nine against Toronto tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. at the Garden. We’ll get you a recap tonight and a preview of that game tomorrow. Stay tuned!