Knicks 132, Warriors 94: Scenes from a huge dub over the Dubs

The Knicks dominated the Steph Curry-less Golden State Warriors at Madison Square Garden in a wire-to-wire win.

By Sean Saint Jacques
new
NBA: Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks defeated the defending-champion Golden State Warriors, 132-94, at MSG on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to eight games.

New York led this game from start to finish, and it was ball movement and team basketball on the offensive end that sparked the early advantage.

Immanuel Quickley led the Knicks with 22 points off the bench, and six players for the hosts were in double figures. Jalen Brunson wasn’t far behind with 21 points, and 16 of them came in the first half.

And plays like this one have Knicks fans thinking All-Star Game for Brunson.

Big shots from Quentin Grimes and Quickley made this a laugher going into the fourth quarter.

Even the bench dominated as the Knicks outscored Golden State 32-13 in the fourth quarter and put some finishing touches on an MSG masterpiece.

The Knicks will look to extended their winning streak to nine against Toronto tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. at the Garden. We’ll get you a recap tonight and a preview of that game tomorrow. Stay tuned!

