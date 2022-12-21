Quentin Grimes is doubtful for Wednesday’s game against the Raptors with an ankle sprain

Knicks guard Quentin Grimes has been listed as doubtful for Wednesday’s game with against the Toronto Raptors. Grimes is nursing an ankle sprain that he suffered in Tuesday night’s win over the Golden State Warriors.

Injury update for tonight’s game.



Doubtful:

Quentin Grimes (Sprained right ankle)



Out:

Obi Toppin (Non-displaced fracture right fibula head) pic.twitter.com/yhydrrkAEF — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 21, 2022

This is what Knicks fans feared ever since Warriors guard Ty Jerome slid under Grimes as he attempted a jump shot in the second quarter last night. Grimes started the second half, but coach Tom Thibodeau did take him off the top defensive assignment, Jordan Poole. And anyone who has sprained an ankle can tell you those things can really swell up the day after the injury.

This would be a big loss for the Knicks. Grimes has been incredible for New York since being inserted into the starting lineup. He’s the Knicks’ top three-point threat (38.6%) and toughest perimeter defender.

So who will step up for the Knicks if Grimes is indeed out tonight? Immanuel Quickley would make sense. Also, Thibs is running a tight eight-man rotation. Grimes’ injury could pave the way for the return of a recently-benched vet like Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose or Cam Reddish.

Get well soon, Q-Dot!