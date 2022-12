Here is the show rundown:

-The Knicks winning streak ends at eight games.

-Can the Knicks respond well to the tough loss vs Toronto?

-Will this winning run be the turning point of the season?

-Looking ahead to the Bulls game and the NBA Christmas slate.

To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.

To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 182 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!