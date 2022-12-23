Game Thread: Knicks vs Bulls- 12/23/22

Tonight, for the third time in two weeks, the Knicks take on the Chicago Bulls. This time it’s at Madison Square Garden. New York won both games in the Windy City as part of an eight-game win streak which the Raptors ended on Wednesday. Quentin Grimes sat out of the last game with a sprained ankle and was desperately missed; word is, he’ll be back in uniform tonight. Let the new streak commence!

Tip-off is at 7:30 PM on MSG. This is your game thread. This is Blog a Bull. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams. Please be nice. Go the Knicks.