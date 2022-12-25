76ers 119, Knicks 112: Scenes from 4th-quarter dominance from a superior team

The New York Knicks fell to the Philadelphia 76ers, 119-112, on Christmas afternoon. Through three quarters, it looked to be an evenly-matched bout of Eastern Conference heavyweights, but that turned out to be a total mirage. The Sixers took control of the game early in the fourth quarter and didn’t relent.

Joel Embiid had 35 points and James Harden had 29.

As for the Knicks, Julius Randle also had 35 points and Jalen Brunson had 23 points and 11 assists. RJ Barrett struggled to find the basket one game after his 44-point performance. He ended up with 17 points on 6-21 from the field.

Once again, the Knicks offense was stymied by a zone defense. 76ers head coach Doc Rivers must have learned from other Knicks opponents, because he threw that garbage against New York late, and the Knicks once again had no answer. It’s no rocket science, folks.

Anyways, I’m gonna drink a White Russian and open Christmas presents now. There probably won’t be a proper recap. Forget about the Knicks for a while and enjoy your holiday!