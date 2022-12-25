The Knicks front office reportedly discussed trading for Tobias Harris

The New York Knicks are once again in free fall after losing their third consecutive game. Coincidentally, a member of the team that just beat them, the Philadelphia 76ers, was once the subject of internal discussions as a potential trade acquisition. According to Ian Begley. the Knicks front office had discussion acquiring power forward Tobias Harris.

Prior to their winning streak - and subsequent losing streak - the Knicks had internally discussed the possibility of trading for Tobias Harris.

So the Knicks discussed a trade before their winning streak, which they immediately followed up with a losing streak. The Knicks are still two games over .500, although they are certainly trending in the wrong direction.

But the question remains: Why Tobias Harris? He’s owed big money — $37.6 million this season and $39.3 million for next season. The Knicks seem set at the PF position, thanks to Julius Randle’s renaissance. Even if they were to trade Obi Toppin, what would be the point of paying so much money for a backup 4 in Thibs’ rigid system?

And you can forget about Harris playing the 3. According to Basketball-Reference, Harris has played ZERO minutes at SF this season. In fact, he hasn’t played their at all since 2019-20.

Whatever. The Knicks probably need to make a move, but this ain’t it.