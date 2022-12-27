Will Julius Randle be an All-Star this season?

Are you familiar with the site NBAMath.com? Its Twitter description reads: “Helping inform basketball fans since 2016, NBA Math is your source for high-quality content that helps stats tell stories.”

Glad somebody has that covered.

According to NBA Math, per the RPR MVP predictor—I’m fuzzy about that, too—when all the All-Star votes are tabulated, Julius Randle will be selected for the bench squad and Jalen Brunson as an alternate.

East All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor:



STARTERS

Donovan Mitchell

Jaylen Brown

Joel Embiid

Kevin Durant

Jayson Tatum



BENCH

DeMar DeRozan

Trae Young

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Pascal Siakam

Julius Randle

Tyrese Haliburton

Darius Garland



ALTERNATE

Brunson, Porzingis, Irving pic.twitter.com/pL5L903yIM — NBA Math (@NBA_Math) December 26, 2022

Ju would have good company on the pine, as another reserve would be six-time All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Oh, the indignity.

Randle’s only appearance in the All-Star game came in 2020-21. Last year was a thumbs-down Randle season, but JuJu got his mojo back on the current campaign: in 34 games, he has averaged 23.1 points, 9.4 boards, and 3.6 assists with a 54% eFG.

Brunson has not yet enjoyed the All-Star distinction. After four seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, the tenacious point guard signed with New York last summer and has averaged 20.2 points and 6.6 assists, both career highs.

The case for Brunson’s All-Star recognition is easy to make; New York has a record of 18-16 but would easily be 8-26 without the gritty guard. In addition to providing steady leadership on the court, he currently averages about 32 minutes, five bruises, three scrapes, and one contusion per game.

Outraged by the NBA Math prediction? Indifferent? There’s still time to cast your ballot at vote.nba.com.