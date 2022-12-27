Obi Toppin still needs more recovery time after Knicks medical staff reevaluates leg injury

Knicks power forward Obi Toppin has missed the last 10 games with a leg fracture. Stefan Bondy of the Daily News revealed that Toppin has been reevaluated by the team’s medical staff and is improving, but still needs more time.

“Not really any pain, but I could not feel pain and it could still be messed up,” Toppin said. “So it’s all up to [the Knicks medical staff]. Whenever they feel I should be back, that’s when I’ll come back.”

It sounds like Obi won’t be back for a while. which sucks. the Knicks have held up well in his absence, going 7-3 in the 10 games he missed. However, they’ve lost their last three games in a row. Head coach Tom Thibodeau responded to Obi’s absence on the second unit by introducing the ultra-big frontcourt of Isaiah Hartenstein and Jericho Sims. It worked at first, thanks mostly to the unit’s defensive pressure, but teams are starting to figure it out. It might behoove Thibs to try something a little different.

Get well soon, Obi.