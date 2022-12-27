RJ Barrett left Tuesday’s game with a lacerated finger

The New York Knicks were already shorthanded coming into Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, as starting point guard Jalen Brunson was scratched with a hip injury. That would be difficult enough to overcome. But then they also lost RJ Barrett, who left the game after only 1:36 of game time due to a laceration on his finger.

Later in the first quarter, it was announced that RJ would not return. Crap.

Nevertheless, the Knicks finished the first half with a 63-55 advantage. Julius Randle was in foul trouble, but managed 16 points. Quentin Grimes stepped up his scoring with 15 points. And Immanuel Quickley went hog wild dropping dimes, with 11 first-half assists.

Can the Knicks keep up the pace against Luka Doncic and his buddies, even without Brunson and Barrett? If they play as hard as they did in the first half, they should walk off the court with heads held high, regardless of the outcome.