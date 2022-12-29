Game Thread: Knicks at Spurs- 12/29/22

Tonight the New York Knicks (18-17) roll into San Antonio for their second stop on the their three-game tour of the Texas Triangle. The Spurs are 11-23. New York will be without the services of Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett, so expect Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes to burn through their sneakers tonight.
Game is at 8:00 PM on MSG.
