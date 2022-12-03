Mavericks 121, Knicks 100: Scenes from one game closer to a reckoning

Believe it or not, the New York Knicks led Sunday’s game at halftime. Our guys were up by seven points, 59-52. Sure, they had led by 15 at one point in the second quarter, but all in all, they looked OK against a sub-.500 Dallas Mavericks club.

It wouldn’t last. Oh man, it wouldn’t last at all. The Knicks were straight-up humiliated in the third quarter, as Dallas crushed them to the tune of 41-15 in the period. The Mavs would grow their lead to 30 in the fourth quarter by the time Tom Thibodeau finally pulled Jalen Brunson and brought in the deep reserves. NOTE: Brunson has been suffering from a quad contusion of late, and the Knicks play again tomorrow. If Thibs is getting fired soon, you know he’s going to go out the Thibs-iest way possible.

Indeed, the embarrassment isn’t going to stop any time soon, as the Cleveland Cavaliers come to the Garden Sunday. You know what everyone will be talking about tomorrow. Until then, enjoy your Saturday.